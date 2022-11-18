The Caribbean School of Media and Communication (CARIMAC) will host a panel discussion amid Jamaica’s commemoration of World Television Day on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 6 pm in the CARIMAC Annex 2 Lecture Room.

This year’s staging of the event will be held under the theme: “Local Content, International Value”. Leaders in the field of television and film will be engaged in riveting discussions about their work in the local media landscape and the type of international value it adds.

Panellists include Sharon Schroeter, Senior Managing Director/Senior Producer at Benchmark Media Productions Ltd.; Judith Alberga, Homegrown and Content Monetization Manager at Television Jamaica; Delano Forbes, CEO and Creative Director of Phase 3 Productions; and Rory Roberts, Talent Manager, Co-writer, and Codirector at Barracks Entertainment.

Director of CARIMAC, Dr Livingston White, noted that “the event is expected to be stimulating and informative, and attendees can expect additional insight into the creative process of some of their favourite local television shows and the creative minds behind them.”

He continued, “Persons will get a chance to compare local television productions, see how they measure up with international content and learn how locals can position themselves on the international stage”.

Members of the public are invited to attend the engaging panel discussion and join the commemoration on social media, using the hashtags: #worldtvday #worldtvdayja #worldtvuwi #worldtvdayuwicarimac #carimacuwimona