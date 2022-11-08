News

A farmer has been sentenced to 30 months’ jail with hard labour for housebreaking and larceny.

Jevon Gibbs, 26, of Pig Farm Road in Carlsen Field, pleaded guilty before a Chaguanas magistrate on Monday.

The victim, a 35-year-old farmer, reported to the police that on September 6 he returned tohis home at Connector Road, also in Carlsen Field, after leaving the day before, and discovered several items were missing. They included a brushcutter, chainsaw, mattress, TV, water pump, clothing and fridge.

The court heard that “diligent efforts and meticulous investigations,” headed by Sgt Seelal led and including police from Freeport CID, led to Gibbs’ arrest.

PC Mootiram laid the charge.

The police also recovered some of the stolen items, including the TV and the chainsaw.