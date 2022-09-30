John Mahfood re-elected JMEA president
CAS asked to judge Ecuador case by 10 days before World Cup
Bank of Jamaica hikes interest rate to 6.50%
Consumers should make CAC first point of contact – NCRA Official
INDECOM investigation results in charge of cop for 2020 assault
A plea for blood donations for former Senator Delano Franklyn
Man’s body found inside barrel with throat slashed
Kartel’s lawyer says prison transfer in rain ‘an attempt at his life’
Mother, son charged for ‘gun found under couch in house’ they occupied
Schoolgirl killed in fight at Kingston Technical High identified
48 minutes ago
Ecuador supporters celebrate during the international friendly football match against Japan as part of the Kirin Challenge Cup in Duesseldorf, Germany, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner).
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Sport’s highest court has been asked to judge a case that aims to remove Ecuador from the World Cup by no later than Nov. 10 — just 10 days before the team should face host Qatar in the opening game.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said it registered appeals by the Chilean and Peruvian soccer federations against a FIFA ruling this month that Ecuador defender Byron Castillo was in fact eligible to play in the eight qualifying games he was selected for.
CAS gave no timetable for appointing judges and organizing a hearing, though said both parties appealing asked for a final award by Nov. 10.
Chile officials claim to have documents proving Castillo is actually Colombian and that Ecuador should forfeit all eight games he played in as 3-0 losses.
That legal argument was dismissed by FIFA’s disciplinary committee in June and upheld by FIFA appeal judges two weeks ago.
Ecuador placed fourth in the South American qualifying group in March and claimed a direct World Cup entry. Days later they were drawn into Group A with Qatar – playing the host on Nov. 20 in Doha — Netherlands and Senegal.
If the qualifying games were forfeited, the revised points totals would lift Chile to fourth from seventh.
Peru placed fifth and have asked CAS to get Ecuador’s entry as the next highest placed South American team. Peru already lost an intercontinental playoff to Australia in June.
Source
A student of Kingston Technical High School was stabbed to death, allegedly by another student, on Thursday afternoon on the school’s compound in the country’s capital city.
Information reaching Lo
“Reprehensible”.
That’s how Prime Minister Andrew Holness has described the action of two men caught on camera on Monday trying to break the lock off the gate that prevents individuals from enterin
The schoolgirl killed during a fight with a peer at Kingston Technical High School on Hanover Street in the capital city on Thursday afternoon has been identified.
She is 16-year-old Michion Campbe
Retired Jamaican sprinter Veronica Campbell Brown has welcomed her second child, Zane Lucas Brown, with husband Omar.
The eight-time Olympic medallist announced her pregnancy via Instagram on her b
Move to another facility comes on eve of anniversary of arrest 11 years ago, says Isat Buchanan
Prime Minister Andrew Holness says he will visit the community of Troy in North West Manchester where the community bridge collapsed more than a year ago, leaving residents up in arms with the authori