Eight Guyana police officers received cash rewards on Wednesday after seizing five illegal guns while on patrol.

According to a police statement, on Monday, a team comprising Sergeant David Goodridge, Corporal Kestel Drayton, Constables Rawlwyn Washington, and Rickishahe recovered four other illegal guns at Melanie and Strathspey.

And on Tuesday, a team led by Sergeant Patrick Reynolds, along with Lance Corporal Sylvester Bacchus, Constables Rodwell Wilson, and Wayne Daniels, confiscated a firearm at Beterverwagting on Tuesday.

According to the Guyana Police Force, Sergeant Reynolds and his team received $50,000, while Sergeant Goodridge and his team got $200,000 cash.

Acting Police Commissioner Clifton Hicken commended the officers and reminded them they would get a reward whenever they deserved it.

“You have done well and you must understand under the stewardship of the new Executive Leadership Team and Commissioner – we are going to reward you when you are deserving of it,” Hicken said.

“We could not have allowed this to go unnoticed and I think this sets the tone for what is to happen in the new year,” the Guyana Acting Police Commissioner told the gathering at which other senior officers were present.

Headline photo: (Seated from right) Regional Commander, Assistant Commissioner Khali Pareshram; Commissioner of Police (ag), Clifton Hicken; Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ (ag), Calvin Brutus; Head of the Finance Department, Superintendent B. Persaud, flanked by the police ranks rewarded for their actions.

