A Cashew Hill woman reported to the Police that an unknown male had broken into her house and stolen a quantity of jewellery and $400 in cash.

Reports say that she, too, was asleep in her bedroom when she was awakened by someone touching her. She then opened her eyes and saw a male figure shining a light in her face while repeatedly telling her not to move.

However, reports are that the woman grabbed the assailant and a scuffle ensued between them, following which he fled from the house through a northern kitchen door.

Apparently, he had used force to open a western kitchen window in order to gain entry into the house.

This offence reportedly occurred at about 3:50 a.m. on October 14.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP