Castries Woman Gives Birth To Saint Lucia’s First Baby Of 2023 – St. Lucia Times

The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News
A Rock Hall, Castries woman became a mother for the first time when she gave birth to an eight-pound son- Saint Lucia’s first baby of 2023.

The child arrived at 4:24 am on January 1, at the OKEU Hospital.

Received photo of baby with face hidden

The nineteen-year-old mother, Antonia Joseph, told St Lucia Times she was excited to be a mother.

But she has no plans to have other children.

“That’s it,” the teenager declared.

“The pain is too intense,” Joseph explained.

She opted to provide a photo of the newborn with his face obscured.

