Residents in the Cayman Islands are expected to face cost-of-living hikes over the next couple of months, based on announcements in the United States for continued interest rate hikes, the recent notice from the Cayman Islands Insurance Association (CIIA) for increases in property insurance premiums, and the general price trend reported for goods and services in Cayman’s consumer price index.

US announcements

Regarding US measures that impact the Cayman Islands, Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), said on November 30 in a progress report that, to restore price stability to the US economy, “it makes sense to moderate the pace of our rate increases as we approach the level of restraint that will be sufficient to bring inflation down” and that “the time for moderating the pace of rate increases may come as soon as the December meeting.”

In other words, Powell projects that interest rate hikes may continue in the future but at lower rates.

Since Cayman Islands’ banks typically match US interest rate increases announced by the FOMC, it is expected that upcoming interest rate increases will affect residents’ ability to borrow from local banks. Regarding those who already have loans, residents can expect that a more significant portion of their payments will go towards interest.

Cayman Islands Insurance Association

The cost-of-living projections get worse for residents when one considers the notice from the CIIA on November 30, 2022, that residents “should anticipate increases in their property insurance premium rates in 2023.”

According to the CIIA, such “increases are likely to be between 15% to 30% dependent on various factors such as type of construction, protections, property location, and elevation.”

CIIA attributes such increases to updates in pricing models due to climate change, the escalating cost of reinsurance, and inflation attributed to “supply chain complexities and cost of transport.”

Ultimately, this means higher property insurance premiums for residents to pay on top of the already high cost of living reflected in the consumer price index.

Consumer Price Index

Speaking of the consumer price index published by the Economics & Statistics Office, prices of goods in the first quarter of 2022 were higher by 11.2 per cent compared to the first quarter of 2021.

This did not improve in the second quarter of 2022, which showed that prices were higher by 12.1 per cent compared to the corresponding quarter of 2021.

Unless something drastic is done to ease the price of goods, services, and utilities, residents can expect the third and fourth quarters of 2022 to reflect ongoing consumer price index increase announcements from the Economics & Statistics Office.

Consumer Price Index increases in second quarter of 2022 (source: Economics & Statistics Office)

Other announcements

Regarding the utility component of the expected consumer price index increases, it is noted that some utility companies have deferred rate increases until 2023.

When reflected in upcoming utility bills, such rate increases will be challenging for all residents, particularly low-income residents already on or near the financial edge.

Implications

For those who fall over the financial edge due to the foregoing cost-of-living hikes, there are limited resource options.

These include the Needs Assessment Unit, which may assist qualified applicants in various aspects, and charities offering food cards, utility vouchers, and limited rent payment assistance to help some people avoid losing their housing.

Sustainability

While some people may avoid losing their housing and may be able to get a meal during hard times as a result of the aforementioned assistance, those options may not be available on an ongoing basis and on the same levels in the long-term.

This is not because charities and others are unwilling to help members of society who are financially struggling but, instead, the limited resources available to them make long-term assistance unsustainable.

Given the circumstances and projections, it may now be urgent for a long-term sustainability plan to be presented and discussed.

This will help stakeholders understand where the country is heading and what is being put in place to help them cope and to ultimately thrive.