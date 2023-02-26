Cayman Kai water service disruptions this week Loop Cayman Islands
Cayman Kai water service disruptions this week
Water Authority-Cayman informs customers that works are planned for the Cayman Kai area Monday, February 27, Tuesday, February 28, and Wednesday, March 1, to repair a leak.
To facilitate the work, customers on the following roads may experience intermitted service between 8pm Monday and 4am Tuesday and between 8pm Tuesday and 4am Wednesday:
Water Cay RoadCamp DriveKaibo Crescent
The Water Authority apologises for any inconvenience these works may cause and thanks the public for their patience and understanding.