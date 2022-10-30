Cayman keeping an eye on weather disturbance in central Caribbean sea
System could develop into a tropical depression in a couple of days
0 minutes ago
Weather disturbance over central Caribbean
(Image: The Weather Channel)
The National Hurricane Center is reporting a weather disturbance over the central Caribbean sea.
As of Sunday morning (October 30), the system continued to move west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph, producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms.
According to the National Hurricane Center, if the disturbance develops further, it could form into a tropical depression over the next couple of days. (The chance of formation over the next two days is medium, at 60 per cent and the chance of formation over five days is high, at 70 per cent.)
During this time, portions of the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and Jamaica may experience heavy rainfall.
Interests in the Cayman Islands are also encouraged to monitor this development.
Weather Channel rainfall prediction
