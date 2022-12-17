Cayman’s Jordan Crooks is 50m freestyle world champion
L-R: Ben Proud, Jordan Crooks, Dylan Carter
(Photo credit: Twitter)
According to World Aquatics, Jordan Crooks has one the first-ever gold medal in swimming history for the Cayman Islands today (December 17) after winning the Men’s 50 metre freestyle competition and becoming world champion at the 16th FINA World Swimming Championships taking place from December 13 to 18, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia.
Trailing behind Crooks were Ben Proud of Great Britain (of which the Cayman Islands is an overseas territory) and Dylan Carter of Trinidad and Tobago.
The win adds to Crooks’ already impressive repertoire, having previously been recognized as the fastest freshman of all time at the University of Tennessee after setting the program record in the 50m freestyle, surpassing Caeleb Dressel as the fastest freshman in NCAA history.
More is to come from Crooks as he continues to work hard and be featured prominently in national and international swimming results.
