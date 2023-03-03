The Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (CCCCC) is inviting Caribbean youth to participate in the Art Competition being rolled out for March under the #Betterclimate4MyHealth campaign.

The #Betterclimate4MyHealth campaign is an urgent call to action to young people ages 9-30, across the 16 CARIFORUM countries to advocate for immediate action to address the health-related issues caused by the global climate crisis. Using evidence and stories of real young people, the campaign will encourage Caribbean youth to be agents for climate and health actions.

To learn more about the #BetterClimate4MyHealth campaign, visit: bit.ly/3XYHGZP or access the campaign resources here: BetterClimate4MyHealth Campaign Resources

