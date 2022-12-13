Flood water has reached up the second flat of this two-story house at Mango Landing, Region Seven (Photo: CDC)

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has received verified reports of flood impacts from various locations across Guyana and as such, will be monitoring the situation.

The National Task Force on Flood Monitoring urges all residents particularly those in low-lying, flood-prone, and flooded areas, to exercise caution at all times.

Special attention must be paid to the vulnerable (elderly, differently-abled, sick persons, children and babies), livestock and crops so that they are out of harm’s way should the environment be impacted.

Flood update:

Region 2 (Pomeroon-Supenaam)

At Charity/Urasara waters are slowly receding as the pumps and sluices continue to be operational. There is also continuous maintenance of trenches and drains. Other villages such as St. Monica, Karawab, Good Hope, Evergreen, Paradise, Wakapoa, Moruka, Phoenix Park, Kabakaburi, Nile/Cozier, Kitty/Providence and Bethany have reported flooding of varying intensities. In some areas, livestock and farmlands were affected.

Region 3 (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara)

Malgre Tout/Meerzorgen, Goed Fortuin, Parfaite Harmonie, Canals Polder, Ukhoo Housing Scheme and Belle West Housing Scheme have reported an average of five (5) inches of water. So far, no households have been directly impacted.

Region 5 (Mahaica-Berbice)

The Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) at Blairmont/Gelderland and Rosignol/Zeelust have indicated that some households are impacted due to heavy rainfall. Gordon Table and Savannah, two areas along the Mahaicony River, have also reported impacts. The Ministry of Agriculture, GUYSUCO, the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) and NDCs are closely monitoring the affected cash crops and rice farmlands and will provide intermittent updates.

Region 7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni)

Flood waters are receding in parts of Upper Mazaruni, such as Phillipai, Kamarang, Waramadong, Kako, Arau Village and Tamakay Landing. Most villages in Middle Mazaruni continue to experience impacts with the exception of Kangaruma, where waters are slowly receding. In Eteringbang, Mango Landing, Martin Landing, Pappy Show Landing and Quebanang heavy rainfall continues to cause rising river levels and significant impacts. Mining camps along the Wenamu Creek are also inundated. The Regional Authorities are working closely with Ministry of Agriculture operatives to ensure that impact to farmlands is managed.

Regions 8 (Potaro-Siparuni) and 9 (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) have reported receding water levels over the last 24 hours. Regions 1, 6 and 10 have issued no reports of flooding thus far.

Meanwhile, persons should not hesitate to report any and all impacts to their Regional Representatives, or the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) on 600-7500 o