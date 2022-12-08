New Wave, a Jamaican cultural and creative digital media platform, is hosting the fifth staging of their annual event, New Wave Celebrity Closet.

On Saturday, December 10, the New Wave team, comprised of members of the local cultural, creative and entertainment communities and artistes collaborate for a charity thrift experience.

Donations fromlocal celebs, influencers and everyday people are curated into selections of clothing, shoes and accessories for all ages with prices starting as low as JM$100.

Celebrity Closet, December 10, 2022, at the ATL Autobahn in Kingston.

This year, proceeds will be donated towards supporting and building a relationship with the Alpha School of Music.

In the past, donations have come from celebrities such as Agent Sasco, Yendi Phillipps, Jesse Royal, Sean Paul, and Buju Banton, among others.

This year New Wave has partnered with entertainment consultancy agency Kaboom Nation, which has an impressive and extensive list of artists, presenters, hosts, disc jockeys and entertainers apart of their network, many of whom will provide apparel for the sale event.

In addition to the standard model, this year’s event will include vendors with food, drink and other items for sale. There are also live deejays sets by DJ Anash and Alpha School of Music’s DJ Luke.

Plus, several opportunities to test drive a MINI. For additional information visit @newwaveja on Instagram.