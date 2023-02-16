PANAMA CITY, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — On February 15 and 16 in Panama City, LONGi participated as a Gold Sponsor in the fourth edition of Renpower Central America & the Caribbean, where the measures and strategies that continue to catalyze the energy transition of this block of countries were evaluated.

Two days, eight sessions, more than 12 hours of content and approximately 20 expert speakers to inform and discuss the development of renewable energies

During the session, Antonio Morales, Sr. Sales Manager Utility Mexico, Central America and Caribbean of LONGi Solar, spoke on the panel “Execution of Renewable Projects in Central America and the Caribbean – Innovative Technologies and O&M”, where he highlighted why LONGi is a reference in R&D for the photovoltaic sector, with ultra-high efficiency products that adapt to the needs of customers and are unparalleled in the market.

LONGi, a world leader in the manufacture of monocrystalline photovoltaic cells and modules, reaffirms its commitment to energy development in the region, contributing its technology and know-how to achieve global energy equity.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world’s leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of ‘making the best of solar energy to build a green world’, LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com/en