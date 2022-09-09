20-y-o woman latest COVID fatality; 74 new cases, 20.1% positivity
Holness expresses sadness at passing of Queen Elizabeth II
Joby Jay is here for the 'Cool Breeze'
JMMB's marketing head prioritises downtime to help boost efficiency
PM Rowley: This country recognises the lasting legacy of Her Majesty
Young scientists benefit from Dr Joy Spence's passion for charity
Shericka Jackson wins Diamond League 200m title
Chinese man trapped aloft in hydrogen balloon for 2 days
Champions Patriots pick up first victory at CPL 2022
Arrest warrant forces Sandeep Lamichane to leave Tallawahs squad
Dwaine Pretorius (left) and Duan Jansen of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots celebrate winning match 10 of the Caribbean Premier League against Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (PHOTO: Randy Brooks – CPL T20 via Getty Images).
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots’ title defence of the men’s edition of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) got a boost on Thursday when they defeated the Guyana Amazon Warriors by four wickets for their first victory.
The Patriots laid down the gauntlet from the first ball at the Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium, in St Lucia, with Sheldon Cottrell and Duan Jansen frustrating the batters.
Jansen took the early wicket of Paul Stirling.
Chandrapual Hemraj played a patient innings to build a platform, scoring 43 runs, before captain Shimron Hetmyer displayed some attacking intent to take his side to 162 for six off their allotted 20 overs.
The Patriots then replied with 163 for six to win the match with two balls to spare. They took a patient approach to the chase after losing the valuable wicket of Evin Lewis for 10 in the second over.
Andre Fletcher went on to score 41 runs for the Patriots before his dismissal but the wickets of both Dwayne Bravo (4) and Darren Bravo (21) in the 16th over had seemingly ended the Patriots’ chances of a win. However, Jansen and Dwaine Pretorius combined in the final overs with a 55-run partnership to guide the side to a remarkable win.
Jansen scored 23 not out from 15 balls while Pretorius hammered 27 not out from 12.
The Patriots are now third in the CPL standings with four points from five matches the same as second-place Jamaica Tallawahs, which have played three games.
Barbados Royals are leading the six-team competition with maximum six points
Guyana Amazon Warriors remain in last place with a point.
Shericka Jackson stormed to victory in the women’s 200m at the Diamond League final in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday.
The 2022 Wanda Diamond League season ends on Thursday with the final day of the two-day meet in Zurich, Switzerland.
Jamaica’s sprinting sensation Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce bounced back from defeat in Brussels last weekend to win the Diamond League women’s 100m final in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday.
Jamaica’s Rasheed Broadbell narrowly missed out on winning the men’s 110m hurdles Diamond trophy and US$30,000 on the last day of the two-day Diamond League finals in Zurich, Switzerland on Thursday.
American multinational technology company Google is honouring the late Jamaican poet and activist Louise Bennett-Coverley, also known as Miss Lou, with a Doodle on her 103rd birthday, September 7