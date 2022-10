The content originally appeared on: ZIZ Broadcasting Corporation

All Parents and Guardians of students attending the CHARLES E. MILLS SECONDARY SCHOOL are invited to a Parent’s Teachers’ Association (P.T.A) Community Meeting for PARENTS of the St. Pauls Community, on Tuesday 4th October 2022 at the St. Pauls Primary School’s Auditorium starts at 5:00 p.m.

The purpose of this meeting is to facilitate an interactive session to further build the home-school partnership and address concerns specific to the community. We encourage

ALL to be punctual as we work to improve students’ social, moral and educational development as well as to outline the activities scheduled for the term.