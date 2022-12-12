St Thomas woman offered bail on gun possession charge
A man, who was accused of damaging several cars in a St Andrew community had to seek refuge in Matilda’s Corner police station as he tried to escape an angry mob on Monday.
Reports are also surfacing that minutes after escaping the mob the man again found himself in more trouble with the law as he allegedly stole a police uniform and was attempting to leave the police station dressed as an officer.
Sources report that he nearly got away but was later nabbed as his actions and his appearance drew the suspicion of an alert policeman who managed to apprehend the accused.
According to residents, the man went to the Sandy Park community where he reportedly damaged 12 cars.
A group of men reportedly saw what he was doing and tried to apprehend him and that was when he reportedly ran into Matilda’s Corner police station.
