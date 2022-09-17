Forty-year-old Damion Miller, a chef of Whitehall Avenue, St Andrew, has been missing since Sunday, September 11.

He is of dark complexion, medium build, and is about 170 centimetres (five feet seven inches) tall.

Reports from the Constant Spring police are that Miller was last seen in his community.

When last seen, he was wearing a white shirt, black pants and a pair of black shoes.

He has not been heard from since then.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Damion Miller is asked to contact the Constant Spring police at 876- 924-1435, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.