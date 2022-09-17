Brothers identified as deceased from Manchester drive-by shooting
Chef from St Andrew gone missing
Inna Di Mix grand finale set for Sept 24
Campion College student who drowned ‘will be deeply missed’
Four, including woman, taken into custody after gun find in St James
New Reggae Boyz coach Hallgrimsson recalls Andre Blake
114 new COVID cases, two deaths, 20.5% positivity rate recorded
US Treasury recommends exploring creation of a digital dollar
Two dead, others injured in Manchester drive-by
114 new COVID cases, two deaths, 20.5% positivity rate recorded
Damion Miller
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
Forty-year-old Damion Miller, a chef of Whitehall Avenue, St Andrew, has been missing since Sunday, September 11.
He is of dark complexion, medium build, and is about 170 centimetres (five feet seven inches) tall.
Reports from the Constant Spring police are that Miller was last seen in his community.
When last seen, he was wearing a white shirt, black pants and a pair of black shoes.
He has not been heard from since then.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Damion Miller is asked to contact the Constant Spring police at 876- 924-1435, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.
More From
Jamaican sprinting legends Usain Bolt and Elaine Thompson-Herah turned to modelling by taking the catwalk for Puma during New York Fashion Week.
Five-time Olympic champion Thompson-Herah in an Inst
Makeup transformations are usually amazing, but ultra-talented makeup artist, Annada Aaliyah Anthon is creating a buzz on social media with her jaw-dropping creations.
The Guyanese woman is tra
A Campion College student drowned at the school in St Andrew on Thursday afternoon.
The student, who was reportedly 16 years old, is said to have died during training.
More information later.
…20 years after terrorising DC area
A success story of the former St John Bosco Boys’ Home in Manchester
World 200m champion Shericka Jackson could only manage fifth place in the women’s 100m at the Gala dei Castelli, this season’s final World Athletics Continental Tour Silver meeting, in