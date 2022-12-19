News

File photo: Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development workers on site at Bad Rock, Belle Garden. Photo courtesy DIQUD

The Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development (DIQUD) has advised that relief workers engaged under the clean-up campaign programme that the first tranche of salary payments will take place from December 2 – 22.

Cheques will be distributed at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex between 9 am and 2 pm.

Workers are advised that cheques can be encashed at the Division of Finance, Trade and the Economy, Victor E Bruce Financial Complex, Scarborough.

DIQUD management commended all workers for their effort towards the successful delivery of the programme.

Cheque distribution schedule:

• Mason/ Moriah district – December 20

• Scarborough district – December 21

• Roxborough/ Speyside district – December 22