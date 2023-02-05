Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
Relocation of classes in the section under investigation

Loop News

7 minutes ago

Chief Education Officer Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw

In an update today, Sunday, February 5, the Chief Education Officer has announced that students will return to the Parkinson Memorial School plant for face-to-classes to resume tomorrow, Monday, February 6.

The notice stated that the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training is informing staff, parents and guardians of students at the Parkinson Memorial School and members of the public, that Parkinson Memorial School will reopen. However, staff and students who usually occupy the affected block will be relocated to another section of the campus while the Ministry of Health and Wellness continues its investigations of the school’s surrounding areas.

And the Ministry gave the promise that further updates will be provided as soon as investigations are completed.

