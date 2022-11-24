The National Insurance Services NIS was established to provide social protection to the citizens of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

That is according to Chief Risk Officer at the NIS Valina Browne Henry while providing an overview of the company at a media consultation hosted by the NIS yesterday.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/NIS-OVERVIEW.mp3

Mrs. Browne Henry also spoke of the company’s income and expenditure within the context of sustainability.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/INCOME-AND-EXPENDITURE.mp3