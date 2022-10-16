Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Chile issues first i.d. not requiring people to identify gender

Lindsay steps down from government boards

CBC invites public to goods auction next weekend

OfReg invites applications for more board members

SEC charges New Jersey co executives in $600 million ponzi scheme

Island Primary, a new option for students in September 2023

West Bay man dies after stabbing incident Friday night

Explainer: Cabinet bringing into force parts of Legal Services Act

70-year-old woman dies after experiencing difficulties diving

NRA’s transparency and accountability boosted under Minster Jay Ebanks

Shane Aguila Cienfuegos Cortes

Shane Aguila Cienfuegos Cortes posted a series of stories on an Instagram account yesterday confirming that Cienfuegos has become the first person in Chile to receive a national identification card as a non-binary person.

For those who are unfamiliar with the term “non-binary,” various sources indicate that the reference means that a person “does not fit into the traditional binary categories of male and female.”

Explaining more on the subject, Lee Phillips, psychotherapist and certified sex and couples counsellor, said on Oprahdaily.com that: “Gender identity is an identifier someone uses to communicate how they understand their personal gender, navigate within or outside our societal gender systems, and/or desire to be perceived by others. Non-binary means existing or identifying outside the sex/gender binary, neither man nor woman, or being partially or a combination of these things.”

So, rather than meaning identified as a male or female, an “X” will appear under the gender section of Cienfuegos’ identification. As such, Cienfuegos is now free to enjoy a life without those labels.

Some flooding, 1 death as Karl dissipates in south Mexico

CBC invites public to goods auction next weekend

Customs & Border Control Service (CBC) would like to advise the public of their upcoming Public Auction on undeclared and seized goods.

According to CBC, various categories of goods will be au

Island Primary, a new option for students in September 2023

Cayman’s newest 17-classroom school, Island Primary, said they are opening their doors to students from the Reception year up to Year 6 for the 2023/2024 school year, which begins in September 2023.

West Bay man dies after stabbing incident Friday night

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, shortly before 11:00pm on October 14, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre dispatched officers to a report of a stabbing incident at an addres

Cuban fashion model falls in love with Cayman on first visit

Cayman Airways is “relaxing and amazing,” she says

70-year-old woman dies after experiencing difficulties diving

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported today (October 14) that a 70-year-old woman from the United States died after experiencing difficulties near the West Bay Public Beach dock.

SEC charges New Jersey co executives in $600 million ponzi scheme

On Thursday, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged New Jersey-based National Realty Investment Advisors LLC (NRIA) and four of its former executives with running a Ponzi-like scheme that rais

