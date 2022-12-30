Police in the United States have released the 911 audio from the call that Jamaican Jellisa Baxter, who allegedly killed her three-year-old daughter in Florida, made to report the child’s murder.

A 22-second snippet of the audio captures the conversation between the 911 dispatcher and the 24-year-old, during which Baxter described the grizzly act.

The audio was released after the incident on Tuesday, which saw the young mother being arrested and charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse.

Bond was denied when she appeared in court on Wednesday.

Baxter is from the Frankfield area of Clarendon.

Loop News learnt this week that her mother died recently and that days before the killing of her three-year-old daughter, she was served with an eviction notice from her North Miami Beach apartment.

North Miami Beach Police Department said they took Baxter into custody without incident on Tuesday. She was in the living room of her apartment wearing a white robe, and the little girl’s body was nearby.

See transcription from the snippet of audio below:

Dispatcher: Jellisa, can you tell me what is happening now?

Baxter: Yes, I just killed my daughter.

Dispatcher: How old is your daughter?

Baxter: Three.

Dispatcher: And how did you kill your daughter?

Baxter: I tried strangling her. That didn’t work so I stabbed her with a knife in the neck and chest.