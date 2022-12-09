This year will see the return of the Christmas Carolling event at the Botanic Gardens.

The event will be held as part of the Nine Morning’s activities and in collaboration with the National Parks Rivers and Beaches Authority Nights of Lights event.

Speaking at the launch of the event at the CDC Conference Room on Thursday, Minister of Tourism and Culture Carlos James said the Spirt lifted Caroling event will feature several government ministries and agencies.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/CAROLLING.mp3

Minister James said he is anticipating a good turnout at the event.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/TURNOUT.mp3

The Spirted Lifted Caroling Event will be held on Saturday, December 17th.