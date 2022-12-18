Christmas ganja bust: Over $300m worth of weed seized in Bull Bay
Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Narcotics Division are now investigating the seizure of over fifteen hundred pounds of ganja in Bull Bay, St. Andrew during an operation on Thursday, December 15.
Reports are that at about 10:45 p.m., a joint police/military team was conducting an operation in the area when an Isuzu motor truck was intercepted along the Bull Bay main road. During a search of the vehicle, compressed ganja, which attracts a street value of approximately US $2 million, was found in the back of the truck.
The motor truck and the illegal drug were seized. The driver of the motor truck was arrested on reasonable suspicion of breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act. His identity is being withheld as the probe continues.
