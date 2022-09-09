The hilltop fort safeguarded St. John’s Harbour during the 18th and 19th centuries and served as an important signal station to alert forces throughout the island of impending attacks. Barrington is the only fort that saw military action in Antigua. It is located 8.7 kilometers/5.4 miles from St. John’s.

Public-private partnership

Nature company Chukka operates well-known attractions and tours in its home country, Jamaica, along with Belize, Turks and Caicos, the Dominican Republic and Barbados, where its most recent development, Harrison’s Cave, is a public-private partnership (PPP).

Building on its success even through the pandemic, the company has been on the lookout for Caribbean gems with destination-defining appeal.

20% ownership available for local investors

Now Chukka is working with government of Antigua and Barbuda, along with the Ministry of Tourism and Investments, on a PPP to develop, manage and operate Fort Barrington. The $5m project will be financed by foreign and local investment, with 20% ownership available for local investors.

VISIT ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA The view from Fort Barrington

Phased development

Chukka envisions a phased development, first making the fort visitor-friendly with trails, storyboards, a small welcome center and reenactments. Phase 2 would have a Chukka Ocean Outpost on the water with beach bar and cabanas. Phase 3-4 would entail a full-day experience with history as the centerpiece and incorporating active adventure elements and food and beverage, giving all ages the opportunity to enjoy the views and the geography.

‘Cruise passengers will be especially pleased, as there is a great view of the port, with unobstructed views of the ships coming in and out of port,’ said TJ O’Sullivan, chief commercial officer, Chukka.

A first half 2023 opening is projected.

Oasis-class ships

The new fifth pier at Antigua Cruise Port in Saint John’s will soon be welcoming the largest cruise ships in the world and, with this, there is a need to further develop tourism infrastructure. The Fort Barrington project is expected to create 50 to 75 new jobs in the construction and hospitality sector, along with work for transportation providers.

‘We are truly excited about this potential partnership between Antigua and Barbuda and Chukka,’ Minister of Tourism Charles ‘Max’ Fernandez said. ‘We are always looking for world-class partners, and in this instance, based on their track record of developing Caribbean tours and attractions, we are excited to welcome this relationship with Chukka. This new attraction will help support the exponential growth in guests expected at the new cruise berth.’

Benefits for Antigua

According to the parties, this PPP will financially benefit Antigua through a long-term lease of crown land from the government, and the residents of Antigua and Barbuda directly through employment opportunities, investment and dividends in the project, and indirectly by increased taxi usage and improved attractions to raise cruise guest satisfaction.

‘Historical icon that needs to be polished’

‘Fort Barrington is an amazing historical icon that needs to be polished and have its story told,’ Chukka CEO Marc Melville said. ‘Chukka, as a Caribbean-owned and operated company, loves identifying our region’s natural and historical beauty and unlocking it for the world to see. We are honored to have been chosen as the development partner for this marquee historical nature adventure attraction. We look forward to working with the government of Antigua and Barbuda, the various ministries and local partners/stakeholders to develop a world-class development at Fort Barrington.’

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Seatrade, a trading name of Informa Markets (UK) Limited.