CIIPA President Rennie Khan, right, hands the Pioneer Award to recipient Charles Bolland during the 14th-annual CIIPA Awards Gala Saturday night (24 September) at the Kimpton Seafire Resort and Spa.
Cayman Islands Institute of Professional Accountants leaders lauded 40 young Caymanians who reached academic milestones in their respective accounting careers during the 14th-annual CIIPA Awards Gala at the Kimpton Seafire Resort recently.
Three special awards were also presented, with Claire O’Dea picking up the Rising Star Award, Stuart Broad the Outstanding Member Award and Charles Bolland the Pioneer Award.
“This has been an unprecedented couple of years,” CIIPA Chief Executive Officer Sheree Ebanks said.
Sheree Ebanks
“Due to the pandemic, we postponed both the 2020 and 2021 events, so we have played catch up this year, [this] being our second gala [of 2022]. This, in and of itself, is no small feat. What is, however, encouraging to me is we’ve recognised more than 80 Caymanians for their academic achievements. So congratulations to all of you, we know how tough these few years have been,” Ebanks added.
Honourees
Bachelor’s Degree
Adrian Anglin
Alan Cubas
Amanda Alexander
Bal Watler
Brady-Ann Wilmot
Darado Thompson
Esther Bodden
Evronique Parker
Giveanie Simpson
Janelle Woods
Josh Bolland
Josue Luis Sanchez-Ebanks
Kadie Scott
Kara Scott
La-Shauna Nichols
Maya Smith
Miriam Foster
Najee Mais
Raidez Perez
Shakina Edwards
Shequita Lynch
Taurean Cox
Master’s Degree
Alison Turner
Amanda Alexander
Ashley Ritch
Dane Campbell
Evronique Parker
Michael Bodden
Raidez Perez
Ravyn Rankin-Grant
Taurean Cox
Professional Qualification
Alison Turner, CPA
Antonia Aguayo, ACCA
Ashley Ritch, CPA
Daniel Murphy, ACCA
Douglas Scharringhausen, CPA
Emma Dulles, ACCA
Francella Martin, ACCA
Iain McCallum, CPA
Jessica Samadi, CPA
Kevin Weber, CPA
Kimberly David, CPA
Michael Bodden, CPA
Ravyn Rankin-Grant, CPA
Rayshawn Connor, CPA
Robyn Downy-Sanderson, ACCA
Rochel Gardener, CPA
Sean Murphy, ACCA
Shantae Hamilton, CPA
“I feel a sense of security about the future of the profession in the Cayman Islands,” CIIPA President Rennie Khan told the audience.
“Honourees, the formula for success is already hard-wired in you. … I remind you to be mindful of your environment. Strive for continuous learning — not only from academia but from life lessons — focus on your commitment as your process gets you to your goal and always double down on yourself.”
During the evening, Ebanks also recapped some of CIIPA’s achievements throughout the year, including its work as Cayman’s anti-money laundering regulator for the accounting industry, its planned 2023 launch of a joint examination scheme with the ACCA and its progress in the ESG space, including a recent webinar CIIPA co-hosted with Rewired Earth as part of Climate Week NYC.
