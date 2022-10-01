Cayman Islands Institute of Professional Accountants leaders lauded 40 young Caymanians who reached academic milestones in their respective accounting careers during the 14th-annual CIIPA Awards Gala at the Kimpton Seafire Resort recently.

Three special awards were also presented, with Claire O’Dea picking up the Rising Star Award, Stuart Broad the Outstanding Member Award and Charles Bolland the Pioneer Award.

“This has been an unprecedented couple of years,” CIIPA Chief Executive Officer Sheree Ebanks said.

Sheree Ebanks

“Due to the pandemic, we postponed both the 2020 and 2021 events, so we have played catch up this year, [this] being our second gala [of 2022]. This, in and of itself, is no small feat. What is, however, encouraging to me is we’ve recognised more than 80 Caymanians for their academic achievements. So congratulations to all of you, we know how tough these few years have been,” Ebanks added.

Honourees

“I feel a sense of security about the future of the profession in the Cayman Islands,” CIIPA President Rennie Khan told the audience.

“Honourees, the formula for success is already hard-wired in you. … I remind you to be mindful of your environment. Strive for continuous learning — not only from academia but from life lessons — focus on your commitment as your process gets you to your goal and always double down on yourself.”

During the evening, Ebanks also recapped some of CIIPA’s achievements throughout the year, including its work as Cayman’s anti-money laundering regulator for the accounting industry, its planned 2023 launch of a joint examination scheme with the ACCA and its progress in the ESG space, including a recent webinar CIIPA co-hosted with Rewired Earth as part of Climate Week NYC.