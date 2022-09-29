Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
Smith Road traffic signal remains down due to CUC line incident

Support seniors and Meals on Wheels on Dress Down Day, Friday, Sept 30

East End Heritage Day postponed

DEH operations resume after passage of hurricane Ian

Powerful Hurricane Ian making landfall on Florida’s west coast today

World Tourism Day: CHTA reflects on the future of Caribbean tourism

Riders and pedestrians wade through flooded road in the Philippines

Hurricane Ian to hit western Cuba at 125 mph, Category 3

Update: Tropical Depression Eleven forms

Thursday Sep 29

29?C
Cayman News
36 minutes ago

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) is informing relevant entities registered with CIMA that the deadline to submit surveys to help CIMA assess money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation of terrorist financing risks has been extended from October 7 to October 21, 2022.

The notice to complete these “AML surveys” is being sent to persons who provide the service of a registered office, anti-money laundering compliance officer, money laundering reporting officer, deputy money laundering reporting officer and those listed principal contacts with CIMA.

Upon receipt of the correspondence from CIMA, the relevant party should activate their account to complete the AML survey.

Once CIMA gathers the AML survey data, it is anticipated that CIMA will update its risk assessment of various sectors. This is expected to help CIMA to better understand money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation of terrorist financing risks posed to relevant sectors. The exercise may also indicate what steps need to be taken to further strengthen the anti-money laundering and anti-terrorist financing regime in the Cayman Islands.

Should any member of the public have any questions regarding the completion of the AML surveys, they should email CIMA at [email protected]

Cayman News

Entertainment

‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59

Caribbean News

US waives federal law to boost diesel supply for Puerto Rico

Caribbean News

Powerful Hurricane Ian making landfall on Florida’s west coast today

Life-threatening storm surge, swells, heavy rain and dangerous flash flooding expected

Cayman News

East End Heritage Day postponed

The East End Heritage Committee is postponing its Heritage Day on Friday, 30 September to allow for Hurricane Ian debris clearance from Heritage Day Field.

The Pirates Fest event will be reschedul

Cayman News

Smith Road traffic signal remains down due to CUC line incident

The National Roads Authority (NRA) is advising members of the public that the traffic signal at the junction of Smith Road and Bobby Thompson Way remains down.

According to Edward Howard, the NRA’s

Caribbean News

Update: Tropical Depression Eleven forms

System expected to be short’-lived

Caribbean News

Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods

Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday and left 1 million people without electricity, then churned on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations

Cayman News

Leanni Tibbetts crowned Miss World Cayman Islands 2022

Leanni Tibbetts has been crowned Miss World Cayman Islands 2022.

Tibbetts, who was contestant #1, also won Miss Photogenic, Miss Best on Sports, Miss Best Island Couture and Miss Best in Interview

