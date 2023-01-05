Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
CIMA says director contravened Directors Registration & Licensing Act

Thursday Jan 05

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (the “Authority”) issued a notice that the director registration held by Mr. Stefan He Qin (Reg.#1563435) was canceled on December 15, 2022, due to alleged breaches of the Directors Registration and Licensing Act, 2014 (the “DRLA”).

According to the CIMA notice, the alleged infringements were as follows:

Mr Qin contravened the DRLAMr Qin is not carrying on business as a registered director, professional director, or corporate director in a manner that is fit and properMr Qin is a person that is not a fit and proper person to hold a position as a registered director

If the allegations remain unchallenged, it will mean that Mr Qin cannot act as a director of entities registered with CIMA.

The cancellation of his registration as a director is also a reminder to persons acting as directors of CIMA registered entities that CIMA is taking enforcement action seriously and, as such, persons acting as directors are encouraged to remain in compliance with the DRLA and any other Acts or regulations applicable to CIMA registered entities.

