Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM West), Homer Davis, is encouraging citizens to take a stand against the acts of crime and violence plaguing the island.

“Let us take a stand and say, ‘enough is enough’; we want peace, we want tranquility, and we want love among our people,” he emphasised.

The State Minister was addressing the Sam Sharpe Flames of Freedom torch run, which culminated in Sam Sharpe Square, Montego Bay, St. James, on Wednesday (December 28).

The run formed part of the Sam Sharpe Flames of Freedom celebrations, which were held across the parish on December 22 and December 28.

Davis said that if National Hero Sam Sharpe was alive today, he would be fighting to keep the people safe, and he would not stand for some of the antisocial behaviours in the country.

The Flames of Freedom celebrations, which returned after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, commemorate the anniversary of the 1831 Christmas rebellion led by Sam Sharpe, which began on the Kensington Estate in the parish and was largely instrumental in bringing about the abolition of slavery.

Mr. Davis lauded the celebrations and noted that the National Hero paid the ultimate price for his fight for freedom.

“The Flames of Freedom torch run must be celebrated, as Sam Sharpe used dialogue and, ultimately, fire in his effort to win our freedom, a quest which led him to paying the ultimate price for the freedom which we enjoy today,” he said.

Also forming part of the celebrations was a lecture on Sam Sharpe as well as poster and essay competitions.

The celebrations culminated in an event held at Tulloch Castle in Kensington, St. James, on December 28.