Passengers at the CJIA. [File Photo]

The Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) experienced an increase of 90% in passengerarrivals for September 2022 when compared to September 2021.

During the month, the airport processed 31,050 international passengers.

This notable increase in passenger arrivals is evident in the influx of visitors for theCricket Carnival activities.

Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Ramesh Ghir said, “This is the highest number everrecorded for September. I believe the enthusiasm behind the cricket carnivalactivities is responsible for these numbers we are seeing, today.”

Ghir noted that, “During this period, our overall objective was to ensure anefficient, hassle-free arrival process. We worked with our stakeholders to putsystems in place to avoid any delays.”

Additionally, he said, “We are pleased to support President Irfaan Ali’s vision tocelebrate, promote and market our rich vibrant culture, especially during thecricket carnival period.”

The CEO added, “Our airport is one of the first points of entry into Guyana andtherefore, we have an important role to play in creating a lasting first-impressionfor our visitors.”

Cricket Carnival is being held under the ‘One Guyana’ banner, which aims to bringpeople together and unify the country.