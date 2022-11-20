Reigning champions Clarendon College turned in a virtuoso performance to dismiss Mona High 3-1 in their ISSA Champion Cup quarterfinal game at Sabina Park on Saturday.

Also through to the semifinals are Kingston College (KC), Jamaica College (JC), and St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS).

The impressive Clarendon College will once again carry the hopes of the rural area schools as Mannings High, Manchester High and Central High all succumbed to urban schools.

The Champions Cup features the eight best schools in the country – the top four teams from the urban area Manning Cup competition and the top four from the rural area daCosta Cup competition.

In the match of the round, Marques Reid gave Clarendon College the lead in the 11th minute as his cross was inexplicably turned into his own net by goalkeeper Akeem Bernard.

Kristoff Graham doubled the advantage by rounding goalkeeper Bernard and squeezed home from an acute angle in the 31st minute.

Mona got back in the game courtesy of Denzil McKenzie who slotted home in the 60th minute.

Malachi Douglas latched onto a delicate through ball and fired through the legs of the hapless Bernard making it 3-1 in the 64th minute.

The wily Reid, Christopher Hull, Kristoff Graham, and Malachi Douglas ran the Mona midfielders and back line ragged throughout.

Clarendon College will meet STATHS in one of the semifinals while KC will play JC in the other.

STATHS booked their spot following a 1-0 victory against Manchester High in the first game at STETHS. Shakeone Satchwell scored the all-important goal.

In the second game at STETHS, JC whipped Manning’s School of Westmoreland 4-0 in their quarterfinal fixture while KC, the only school to win the competition twice, started a weakened team but still managed to turn back newcomers Central High 2-0.

Ashanie Kennedy opened the scoring for KC in the third minute at Sabina Park before substitute Dujuan Richards gave them some breathing space putting the icing on the cake.

It was a strong statement from KC as they rested at least five starters and won comfortably in the end.

Saturday’s resultsManchester High 0 St Andrew Technical High 1Jamaica College 4 Manning’s School 0Clarendon College 3 Mona High 1Kingston College 2 Central High 0