The 27th staging of the annual Karl Dalhouse Memorial Invitational Swim Meet is scheduled to take place from Friday, February 3 to Sunday, February 5.

The meet will be hosted ‘Y Speedos Swim Club at the National Aquatic Centre.

The meet will highlight and celebrate the lives of ‘Y’ Speedos founder Karl Dalhouse and the late Sarah Newland-Martin, former general secretary and administrator of the YMCA.

Newland-Martin, a double prosthetic user, was well known for her lifetime of advocacy for persons with disabilities and worked tirelessly with persons who were vulnerable and marginalized.

Close to 400 swimmers from eight local and three overseas clubs from Turks & Caicos and Florida are set to participate in the three-day meet. Swimmers will compete for the coveted Karl Dalhouse trophies in their respective age groups and master’s division.

The meet will also award the Matthew Hylton Trophy for the winner of the Boys’ 13-14 200m breaststroke in memory of beloved Jamaican national and ‘Y’ Speedos swimmer who suddenly passed in 2008.

Also up for grabs is the newly added Sara Newland-Martin Trophy, which will be presented to the winner of the Girls’ 15-17 100m breaststroke.

“We look forward to fast swims, breaking of records, personal bests, and exciting finishes,” said Lisa Adelle-Jondeau, president of ‘Y’ Speedos Swim Club during the launch of the 2023 staging at the National Aquatic Centre on Wednesday. “Above all, we encourage all of our athletes participating over the three days to do their best and forget the rest.”

Top Jamaican swimmers down to participate include Kia Alert, Alexandria Cogle, Morgan Cogle, Kokolo Foster, Giani Francis, Aliyah Heaven, Kai Lawson, Alyssa Jefferson, Christanya Shirley, Leanna Wainright, Zachary Jackson-Blaine, Zack-Andre Johnson, Richard Martin Jr., Charles McIntosh, Waldon McIntosh, Kai Radcliffe, and Nathaniel Thomas.

This is the first FINA-approved meet for 2023 in which swimmers can achieve qualifying standard times for this summer’s World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.