The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport wishes to inform the public that the Rockhall – Pavee intersection will be closed to vehicular traffic from Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022.

 This closure is necessary in order to effect urgent replacement of a damaged culvert at that intersection, which has severely compromised the structural integrity of that section of road, risking collapse at any point in time.

As a result, motorists will be unable to enter Rockhall via the Pavee Road, and vice versa until the repair works have been completed.

The estimated time for completion is two (2) weeks.

With consideration given to the considerable use of both Rockall and Pavee as main thoroughfares for many motorists, a traffic management plan will be communicated to the public in the coming days.

The Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport regrets any inconveniences caused as a result of this closure.

SOURCE: Department of Infrastructure, Ports and Transport

