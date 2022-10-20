The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) reported that, on Tuesday, October 18, while on patrol off of East End, Cayman Islands Coast Guard officers observed a suspicious vessel entering the channel in East End.

When the Coast Guard vessel attempted to stop the suspicious vessel, the vessel attempted to evade the CG vessel resulting in a short chase.

While trying to evade capture the captain of the suspicious vessel ran the vessel ashore and its three occupants abandoned it and fled onto the shore, where they continued across the main road in the vicinity of Paradise Villas, East End, and escaped into nearby bushes.

The Air Support Unit, Firearms Response Unit, and other officers responded and conducted a search in the area where the persons were last seen, however, the suspects were not located.

Checks of the vessel resulted in the recovery of two firearms, a large amount of ammunition, and over 250lbs of suspected ganja.

The matter is currently under investigation and efforts to locate the men who fled the vessel are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via RCIPS website.