The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

Motorists are advised to exercise extreme caution while travelling along Rendezvous Hill, Christ Church.

A team from the Prince Road Depot of the Ministry of Transport, Works and Water Resources (MTWW) has cornered off a section of road at the top of the Hill, near Rendezvous Ridge East, due to a collapsing guard wall.

MTWW urges pedestrians to utilize the walk way along the hill, and encourages motorists to proceed with care.