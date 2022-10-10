News

Ex-broadcaster Ed Fung and former colleague at TTT Ann Winston at a function in 2017. –

FAMILY, friends and former colleagues joined in a small gathering to bid their final farewells to veteran radio and television broadcaster Ed Fung at Belgroves Funeral Home in Tacarigua on Monday.

Fung died peacefully, aged 97, at his D’Abadie home on October 3. His body was cremated after the funeral.

The funeral of former journalist Ed Fung at Belgroves Funeral Home, Tacarigua on Monday. A monitor shows photos of him during his time working on the radio.

Fung left his wife, Zeta Ali-Fung, daughter, Sally Fung and one surviving brother, James Fung.

Fung’s eulogy was delivered by his niece, Jennifer Fung-Schwartz, and Neil Giuseppi, his ex-colleague, friend and protege, delivered a tribute detailing Fung’s career journey.

The former head of news at TTT Neil Giuseppi pays tribute to former journalist Ed Fung at his funeral at Belgroves Funeral Home, Tacarigua on Monday.

Giuseppi described Fung as good, kind, and a man “who stamped his name indelibly into the pages of local radio and television history.”

He honoured Fung as “a brilliant broadcaster who dedicated his life to (uplifting) his fellow men.”

Giuseppi said while most of today’s younger generation may remember Fung as a news presenter for Trinidad and Tobago Television (TTT), those more senior would not have forgotten his role in establishing Radio Guardian (later renamed 610 Radio) in 1957.

Born in Guyana, Fung started his career in broadcasting at Radio Demerara in 1952, just a few years before migrating to Trinidad and helping to establish Radio Guardian, where, along with fellow broadcasters Leo De Leon, Frank Hughes and Larry Heywood, he started the station’s news department.

Fung was Radio Guardian’s first news editor and a “newsman par excellence,” Giuseppi said.

“His mellow but commanding voice when reading the various newscasts was the benchmark young reporters referenced to develop their own skills.”

Fung moved to TTT from Radio Guardian and helped train and develop the skills of young reporters, many of whom have become established in the industry domestically and abroad.

“I was fortunate to have been one of the beneficiaries of his training,” Giuseppi said. “How well do I remember that July morn in 1971 when, as a young man determined to establish my future and stamp my presence on an unsuspecting TT, I walked through TTT’s doors at 11A Maraval Road in Port of Spain for the very first time.”

Giuseppi was assigned to the news department, where he first met Fung, who was then second-in-command under news director Yusuff Ali.

“Ed was the consummate professional, and I consider myself fortunate to have been part of that quartet. We worked closely together and I learnt so much from him over the years.”

Giuseppi said at TTT, Fung established himself as one of the leading TV newscasters in the country, alongside Bobby Thomas, Don Proudfoot and Clyde Alleyne, among others.

Fung returned to Radio 610 in 1975 as programme director, although he continued his involvement at TTT as a freelance newscaster. He eventually joined Dale Kolasingh at Audio Visual Media (AVM) Caribbean Ltd (later AVM Television) as head of research and writing.

Giuseppi noted some of the many highlights and achievements of Fung’s career. Among them was a US government award for advanced studies in mass communications at the University of Syracuse in New York State.

While in New York, he was selected as part of a team of in-studio foreign observers at debates between future US presidents John F Kennedy and Richard Nixon. Fung also observed the hotly-contested election between the pair.

Outside his multimedia persona, Giuseppi said Fung was an excellent cook, sharing his skills on radio and TV. He capitalised on his talents by establishing the first Wimpy hamburger franchise in TT, before creating Ed Fung Foods, which specialised in frozen foods like burgers, wontons and spring rolls.

Giuseppi relayed several other tributes on behalf of other well-known former colleagues of Fung’s, including Farouk Muhammad, Alfred Aguiton and Dik Henderson.

Muhammad, former programme director at TTT, said he grew up listening to Fung, one of his heroes, on 610 Radio, particularly his Radio Quiz. Years later, he became a member of the broadcasting family and had the pleasure of welcoming Fung on staff.

“I got to know him on a personal basis, and I admired him. He was the consummate broadcaster and journalist. He made valuable contributions to the newsroom, not only in the preparation of stories, but he was always willing to share his knowledge and to help the younger journalists at TTT.

“Ed was full of humour and full of wonderful stories.”