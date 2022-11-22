Come see artists, artisans and performers at “Holiday Maker’s Market”
RCIPS leaders attend the Women in Policing Conference in London
Miss Cayman Islands Universe runner-ups help the needy in the Brac
NiCE Project to run Nov 28 to Dec 16
Former candidate, Emily DeCou, announces start of own consultancy firm
Water Authority disconnection notice for November 21
Road users ask for explanation for Pirates Fest road closures
Police arrest man on suspicion of leaving scene of cyclist collision
Masked men, one armed with an axe, commit robbery on N Church St
SEC questions American CryptoFed about omission of material info
Art Nest Creative Studio will be hosting its annual ‘holiday makers market’ this Saturday, November 26, from 7pm to 10pm at the Elizabethan Square courtyard on Shedden Road in George Town.
The event (which is free of charge to enter) will feature over 40 artisans, crafters, makers, potters, musicians, and live painting performances throughout the evening for the public to enjoy.
Beverages and food will also be available at the venue, which, according to organizers, will include a special, authentic treat of Venezuelan Arepas.
Giveaways, prizes and surprises will also be available.
Members of the public are therefore encouraged to come out to this George Town event on Saturday, which will start at 7pm and end at 10pm.
Regarding vendors who would like to set up a stall at the event, the organizers noted that all vendor spaces are now sold out.
Should any member of the public require further information, they may send an email to [email protected]
