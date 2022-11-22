Art Nest Creative Studio will be hosting its annual ‘holiday makers market’ this Saturday, November 26, from 7pm to 10pm at the Elizabethan Square courtyard on Shedden Road in George Town.

The event (which is free of charge to enter) will feature over 40 artisans, crafters, makers, potters, musicians, and live painting performances throughout the evening for the public to enjoy.

Beverages and food will also be available at the venue, which, according to organizers, will include a special, authentic treat of Venezuelan Arepas.

Giveaways, prizes and surprises will also be available.

Members of the public are therefore encouraged to come out to this George Town event on Saturday, which will start at 7pm and end at 10pm.

Regarding vendors who would like to set up a stall at the event, the organizers noted that all vendor spaces are now sold out.

Should any member of the public require further information, they may send an email to [email protected]