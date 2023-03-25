Readers are asked to note that Commentaries and Op-eds do not necessarily reflect the opinions or beliefs of Loop Cayman

Commentary by Alric Lindsay

Many people are aware that events in 2022 led to the Opposition submitting a motion that Parliament declare a lack of confidence in the former Speaker of Parliament. Given the recent changes in the ministers of the Cabinet in March 2023, some members of the public are now asking what would happen if a lack of confidence motion is filed in respect of the Government.

The motion

It is understood that, if filed by the Opposition, a motion to declare a lack of confidence in the Government must receive the affirmative votes of not less than two-thirds of the elected members of the Parliament.

Consequences

Concerning what happens next, the Cayman constitution says that if such a motion is passed, “The Governor shall, by instrument under the public seal, revoke the appointment of the Premier if a motion that the Parliament should declare a lack of confidence in the Government receives the affirmative votes of not less than two-thirds of the elected members of the Parliament.”

However, “before so revoking the Premier’s appointment, the Governor shall consult the Premier and may, acting in his or her discretion, dissolve the Parliament instead of revoking the appointment.”

If Parliament is dissolved, then general elections must be held within two months, and voters would be asked to cast their votes to form a new Government.

While early elections could be called in this manner, great care must be taken in exploring this option. This is because there are other “big picture” implications.

Big picture implications

Some of these big-picture implications include changes to the general perception of the political stability of the Government, how such perception could impact investors’ outlook on the Cayman Islands as a stable place to invest and do business, and the ultimate effect on international ratings (such as Moody’s) of the Cayman Islands.

Regarding Moody’s, it previously gave the Cayman Islands an “Aa3 stable” rating. The factors considered by Moody’s are as follows:

Concerning the political environment, Moody’s said:

The Cayman Islands has had a highly stable political environment in the past, and because the likelihood of a destabilizing event is very small because of strong institutions and the UK government’s oversight, we set political risk at “aa.”

If a lack of confidence motion in the Government is filed in connection with the latest developments, it may be viewed by international stakeholders as a destabilizing event. This may, in turn, impact Moody’s rating of the political environment, possibly leading to a downgrade.

Since Moody’s describes the Cayman Islands as having an “Undiversified economy that is highly dependent on tourism and financial services,” it is essential to consider how such a downgrade could impact the financial services industry, particularly whether stakeholders would move their business to another jurisdiction.

As a result of the foregoing, if any politician is presently contemplating a motion of a lack of confidence in the Government for any reason, they should be encouraged to bear in mind that the passage of that motion is not just a simple political event. Instead, it could be a politically and economically destabilizing situation, shocking the financial services and other sectors.