Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill and Minister within the Ministry Deodat Indar

Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill and his colleague within the Ministry, Deodat Indar are currently in Region Three Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) to inspect ongoing infrastructural works there.

The ministerial team has also met with various contractors executing works in the region, where they were lectured about the timely completion of projects.

“What we are doing here today is not joke, you have to get these projects implemented. I have said it repeatedly, anybody who is having a difficulty, and you can’t get a decision in two weeks, escalate it, when y’all are signing contracts we escalate it, so why come three months after, and nobody calling, we can’t just let things lie down, because every time you take a delay with a road in a community, you are interrupting somebody’s life,” Edghill told the contractors during the meeting.

“We want to finish these things, we want to get into communities, and when we finish, communities must be clapping, not vex. We want to make sure we deliver to the satisfaction of people,” he added.

“We are not going to tolerate delays of our projects, especially where you are gaining economic capital, where you are making money but the people are upset because of the manner in which the work is going, and the pace in which the work is doing also, because you are interrupting people’s lives,” Minister Edghill further told the group.

Minister Edghill also conducted an inspection of ongoing of works at Windsor Forest Village where a culvert is currently being constructed.

During his visit, the Minister gave the contractor instructions to start working on Sixth Street and have it completed by the end of this month.

The Public Works Minister told the contractors that he is expecting a detailed work plan that will bring them to the completion of the road, by Monday, March 20.

The contractor explained that there are two major culverts that will be constructed along that road, along with a minor one, after which the road will be finished to asphalt to concrete pavement.

A resident of the community shared that since 2015, the road was in a deplorable condition.

Minister Edghill assured the resident that the street will be completed soon.