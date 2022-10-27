Ebanks-Wilks to form West Bay Central constituency council
The Department of Environment (DoE) is informing the public that conch season will open Tuesday, November 1, 2022 and will close on April 30, 2023.
DoE said that, during this time, Marine Park rules and boundaries remain in full effect at all times and no conch may be taken from within the Marine Reserve even within season.
Regarding the rules during conch season, DoE shared the following:
Daily catch limit is 5 conch per person or maximum 10 conch per boat with 2 or more personsIn any one day, no one person may take or permit another person to take, purchase, receive, offer for sale, exchange or donation, or possess more than 5 conch from Cayman watersOnly queen conch may be taken.
The public are encouraged to download the ‘Cayman DoE’ app to instantly ensure all fishing activities are taking place within the regulated seasons and outside the Marine Reserves to avoid violation of the rules and potential prosecution from DoE Enforcement.
Suspicious behavior in action can be reported to the DoE Enforcement on 949-8469 or 916-4271 or 911.
