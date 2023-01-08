– Advertisement –

Authorities report that the status of a Virginia teacher who a six-year-old student shot is beginning to improve, according to BBC News.

On Friday, Abby Zwerner, said to be in her thirties, was shot with a handgun at Richneck Elementary School in Newport, sustaining life-threatening wounds.

Mayor Phillip Jones informed the BBC that Ms. Zwerner’s recovery was trending positively.

But her condition remains critical.

There has been no word from the police regarding what motivated the shooting.

And it was unclear how the child, now in police custody, obtained the weapon.

US media quoted the authorities as saying that the shooting was not accidental.

