Conquerors outplayed Success Radio Netters 26-4 in the 2nd Division of the Vita Malt Sion Hill Netball Championships at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field at the weekend.

In the 1st Division, Success Radio Netters 2 won by default from Teachers Co-operative Credit Union Star Girls 1 of Barrouallie.

At 5.30 p. m today, Success Radio Netters will meet Empress Creation Simply Netters in the C & R Enterprises 2nd Division Knock-out Championship at the Hard Court of the Sion Hill Playing Field.