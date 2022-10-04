A bail application is expected to be made today, October 4, for Constable Noel Maitland — the police constable accused of killing his girlfriend, social media influencer Donna-Lee Donaldson — in the Home Circuit Court in Kingston.

The accused cop made his first appearance in the Home Circuit Court on September 16, after his case was transferred from the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court that morning.

Maitland was remanded and a request was made for his antecedents to be submitted at the Court Registry by September 30.

Maitland has been in custody since his arrest on July 27 in relation to the disappearance of 24-year-old Donaldson. He was charged with her murder on August 2.

The 24-year-old Donaldson was reportedly last seen with Maitland on July 11. She was reported missing on July 13.

The police have theorised that she was killed sometime between 4pm and 8pm on July 12. They believe that Maitland acted alone in the killing of Donaldson, but he may have received help in disposing of the body.

Maitland has maintained his innocence.