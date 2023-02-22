Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
Construction work is expected to resume this year on the Bluff Road in La Pompe, Bequia.

This was disclosed by Minister of Transport and Works Montgomery Daniel while responding to a question from a caller on a recent Face to Face Program the NBC Radio.

MinisterDaniel assured the residents of Bequia that work will recommence on the project following the completion of a consultancy report.

The Ministry has eighty six projects earmarked for this year.

