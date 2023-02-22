Construction work is expected to resume this year on the Bluff Road in La Pompe, Bequia.

This was disclosed by Minister of Transport and Works Montgomery Daniel while responding to a question from a caller on a recent Face to Face Program the NBC Radio.

MinisterDaniel assured the residents of Bequia that work will recommence on the project following the completion of a consultancy report.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/BLUFF-ROAD.mp3

The Ministry has eighty six projects earmarked for this year.