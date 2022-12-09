A convicted ex-cop is waiting to learn his fate after his sentencing hearing was postponed for a third time.

In early November, Joshua Quinland was found guilty of fraudulent conversion after a brief trial in the High Court.

He has since been awaiting Justice Ann-Marie Smith’s decision on how he will be penalised for the crime.

Quinland was also a car broker who was hired by the complainant to import a vehicle for him.

The complainant gave Quinland around $7,500 as a down payment towards the purchase of a white 2008 Honda Stepwagon, but he never received the vehicle, neither did he get his money back.

According to the Crown’s case, the defendant never ordered the complainant’s vehicle, but he forged documents to convince him that he had done so.

Defence lawyer Sherfield Bowen said his client did not have a case to answer, but the judge disagreed.

The trial proceeded with Quinland testifying that the complainant wanted a white Toyota Noah van and a black Stepwagon, both of which he said he ordered.

He claimed that those vehicles arrived but were sold by the port because the alleged victim did not meet the payment requirement.

He also said that the police, at gunpoint, destroyed all of his contracts, invoices and other proof of the transactions between him, the Japanese dealership, and the complainant.

The judge did not believe his story and therefore found him guilty and remanded him to His Majesty’s Prison until his sentencing hearing which has been rescheduled twice before.

Yesterday, that hearing was postponed again, this time until December 13.

SOURCE: Observer

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP