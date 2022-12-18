Two men are now in police custody amid a top-level investigation into the theft of a large quantity of cooking oil from a motor truck owned by a local distributor, in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Saturday, December 17.

Information received from the Spanish Town police indicated that about 9am on Saturday, two men, one of them wearing a police vest, signalled the driver of a motor truck laden with cooking oil to stop as he made his way to the Spanish Town bypass road.

The truck driver complied and was instructed to get into a Honda Fit motorcar, while his two assistants were driven away in the motor truck by two other robbers.

The motor truck was subsequently found abandoned in the Old Harbour area of St Catherine after its contents were unloaded and removed from the scene. The two assistants were unharmed.

The driver of the motor truck, who was also unharmed, was reportedly let out of the Honda Fit motorcar in the town centre of Spanish Town.

After receiving reports of the incident, detectives commenced enquiries and during a subsequent operation, the police intercepted a black Honda Fit motorcar fitting the description of the one that was involved in the robbery, along the Church Pen main road in the Old Harbour area of St Catherine, with two men aboard the vehicle.

The men were subsequently pointed out as two of the robbers.

A Browning 9mm pistol, along with twenty-eight 9mm rounds of ammunition and a police vest, were seized from the motorcar.

As the investigations continue, detectives have confirmed that one of the arrested men is a police corporal.

The police said additional details are being withheld at present.

The hunt for two of the robbers, as well as the stolen products, continues.

Detectives are encouraging anyone with information that can assist them to contact the Spanish Town police at 876-984-2305, Crime Stop at 311, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.