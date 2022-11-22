Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
Jamaica News Loop News
Former Jamaica Producers head Dr Marshall Hall has died

Cop calls on witnesses after ‘Southside’ shooting involving soldier

Argentines shocked, saddened by loss to Saudi Arabia

10 social rules to live by to improve relationships with others

Tunisia hold Denmark 0-0 as Arab teams impress at World Cup

Residents set cop vehicle ablaze in Central Kingston

NBA: DeRozan helps Bulls halt Celtics’ 9-game winning streak

World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beat Messi’s Argentina 2-1

Grenadian Mr Killa wins Best Reggae and Dancehall Award at AFRIMMA

Water arch welcome in Jamaica as direct flights from Italy return

32 minutes ago

Police appeal to witnesses to come forward after fatal shooting in Central Kingston

The police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the fatal shooting of a man, which involved members of the Jamaica Defence Force Monday afternoon in ‘Southside’, Central Kingston, to come forward.

While speaking to Loop News on Monday night, head of the Kingston Central Police Division, Superintendent Berrisford Williams, said the Independent Commission of Investigations is now involved.

The deceased, who has has been identified as Keron Hewitt, a 24-year-old of St Thomas and Kingston addresses, was shot close to a security checkpoint in the community.

Reports are that he attempted to move a security barrier and subsequently got into an altercation with a soldier.

The police have since increased their presence in sections of the community. Also, reports have emerged that residents set a police vehicle ablaze in protest over the fatal shooting late Monday.

The police said investigations into the incident are ongoing.

