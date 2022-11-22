The police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the fatal shooting of a man, which involved members of the Jamaica Defence Force Monday afternoon in ‘Southside’, Central Kingston, to come forward.

While speaking to Loop News on Monday night, head of the Kingston Central Police Division, Superintendent Berrisford Williams, said the Independent Commission of Investigations is now involved.

The deceased, who has has been identified as Keron Hewitt, a 24-year-old of St Thomas and Kingston addresses, was shot close to a security checkpoint in the community.

Reports are that he attempted to move a security barrier and subsequently got into an altercation with a soldier.

The police have since increased their presence in sections of the community. Also, reports have emerged that residents set a police vehicle ablaze in protest over the fatal shooting late Monday.

The police said investigations into the incident are ongoing.