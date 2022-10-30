A police constable has died from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle crash in St Thomas on Saturday night.

Reports are that about 9:45 pm, the traffic crash occurred along the Morant Road in the parish, resulting in the death of a police constable.

Indications are that the constable and three others were travelling in a Toyota Probox motorcar from Morant Bay towards Seaforth, with the lawman driving the vehicle.

On reaching a section of the Morant Road, the constable was reportedly in the process of overtaking another vehicle when he lost control of the car, which ended up crashing into a wall.

All four persons who were aboard the Probox motorcar sustain serious injuries and were rushed to the Princess Margaret Hospital, where the constable succumbed to his injuries.

The others were admitted in serious but stable conditions.

The Morant Bay Police are investigating the incident.

More details are to come on the incident.