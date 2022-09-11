The policeman, who was stabbed by a female in Portmore, St Catherine has died.

He has been identified as Detective Sergeant, Victor Francis of the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA).

Reports are that the policeman attempted to break up a fight in the Baptist Road, Caymanas area of St Catherine, between relatives a male and a female on Saturday when he was stabbed by the woman.

The other man, who was arguing with the woman, was also stabbed. Both males were rushed to hospital where the policeman later succumbed to his injuries. The other man has been admitted.